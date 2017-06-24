Colombia's ELN rebels free two kidnapped Dutch journalists

The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group in Colombia announced Friday it had freed two Dutch journalists it had detained since last week in the department of Norte de Santander.



"We announced that the two foreigners captured by the ELN in Catatumbo (region of Norte de Santander) were already freed in perfect condition," the group wrote on its Twitter account.



Eugenio Ernest Marie Follender, 58, and Derk Johannes Bolt, 62, were held last Saturday in a rural area of the municipality of Tibu in the north of the country where they had been recording a program by interviewing families of missing people in various countries.



The ELN is the last active rebel group in Colombia after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the country's oldest and once largest rebel group, signed a peace deal with the government last year.

