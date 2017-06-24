Brazil to urge US to lift meat embargo

Brazil's Minister of Agriculture Blairo Maggi said on Friday he would travel to the US to present evidence for the US to reverse its ban on importing fresh meat from Brazil.In a statement on social media, Maggi said he would travel to Washington in order to hold "the necessary talks and to reestablish this important market for Brazil."All the corrective measures are already being taken and our objective continues to be the same: guarantee our existing markets and expand our exports by 7 to 10 percent in the next five years," the minister added.On Thursday, US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the suspension of all fresh meat imports from Brazil, due to concerns about their safety for the American market.The ban would remain in place until the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture provides corrective measures to the satisfaction of the US Department of Agriculture.