5 electrocuted to death at water park in Turkey

Five people, including three teenagers, died on Friday after getting electrocuted inside a pool at a water park in northwestern Turkey, local media reported.



Three youngsters aged 12, 15 and 17 respectively were caught up in electrical current in the park pool in Akyazi district of Sakarya province, the private Dogan news agency said.



The park's manager and his son lost their lives as well when they dived into the pool to try to save the teens, while two others were slightly injured as they touched on the metal parts on the edge of the pool.



The gendarmerie have sent officers to look into the cause of the incident, Dogan said.

