China, US reaffirm commitment to Korean Peninsula denuclearization

China and the United States reaffirm their commitment to achieving the goal of "complete, verifiable, and irreversible" denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement released on Friday.
"The two sides are ready to continue their efforts to this end, including by fully and strictly implementing relevant UNSC resolutions, and by promoting relevant dialogue and negotiation," said the statement released after the First Round of China-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue.
Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi
co-chaired the dialogue with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
China and the United States also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to the statement.
In addition, the two sides decided to maintain communication and cooperation regarding the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula.
Fang Fenghui, a member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, also participated in the dialogue.