Iran to host int'l cartoon contest on Trump

Iran's capital Tehran will host an international cartoon contest on US President Donald Trump
next month, Tehran Times daily reported Friday.
The event, dubbed "International Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest," will be held at Tehran's Art Bureau on July 3, Masud Shojai-Tabatabai, the secretary of the contest, was quoted as saying.
More than 550 Iranian and international artists will participate in the contest, he said.
The event is organized jointly by Iran's Foundation for the Preservation and Publication of Sacred Defense Works and Values, and Tehran Municipality's Beautification Organization.