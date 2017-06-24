4 policemen killed in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi

At least four policemen were killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Friday night, reported local Urdu TV Channel Samaa.



The attack took place at about 8:00 p.m. local time when two gunmen riding on a motorbike opened fire at a police vehicle patrolling in the city, said the report.



No further details were reported about the incident as local media are focusing on reports about two deadly bomb attacks that occurred in the country earlier in the day.



Earlier on Friday morning, an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a check post near a senior police officer's office in Pakistan's southwest city of Quetta, reportedly killing 12 people including five policemen and wounding over a dozen others.



Later in the afternoon, a twin bomb attacks hit a market in the country's northwest city of Parachinar which borders Afghanistan, leaving at least 18 people dead and over 100 others injured.



No group has taken credit for the afore-said three attacks.

