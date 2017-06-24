Third BRICS environment ministers meeting held in China

Environment ministers and senior officials of BRICS countries Friday gathered in north China's Tianjin for discussions, pledging more efforts on sustainable development and pollution prevention.
Senior environment officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa discussed major challenges and opportunities towards achieving sustainable development in three dimensions: economic, social and environmental at country, regional and global levels, according to a statement released Friday.
"We underscore the need for means of implementing Paris Agreement
, including transfer of technology from developed to developing countries as one of the most critical enabler for climate actions," it said.
"We appreciate that the conservation and sustainable use of the rich biodiversity of BRICS countries is of special significance for the global environment and to achieve the internationally agreed targets and goals," it added.
They reiterated their intention to promote cooperation within BRICS in the area of pollution prevention.