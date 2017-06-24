Vietnam calls on US to lift embargo against Cuba

Vietnam calls on the United States to lift its embargo against Cuba which has been enforced for over five decades, a Vietnamese spokesperson said on Friday.



Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang made the statement when answering reporters' question regarding the US recent adjustment of its policy towards Cuba.



"Vietnam objects to any unilateral embargoes that a country imposes on another," she said.



Vietnam wants Cuba and the United States to resolve disagreements through negotiation and dialogue in the spirit of respecting each other's independence and sovereignty and looking towards the full normalization of bilateral ties, for the legitimate interests of the two countries' people, she noted.

