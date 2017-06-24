141 missing in southwest China landslide

Photo taken on June 24, 2017 shows the accident site after a landslide occurred in Xinmo Village of Maoxian County, Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The landslide on Saturday morning smashed some 40 homes, where about 100 people are feared to be buried. (Xinhua)

A landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday morning buried 46 homes, and 141 people are missing, according to the provincial government.The landslide from a high part of a mountain in Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba hit Xinmo Village in Maoxian County at about 6 a.m., blocking a 2-km section of a river and burying 1,600 meters of road.The provincial government has launched the highest level of disaster relief response and sent rescue teams to the site.More than 300 rescuers carrying excavators and life-detection instrument have been sent to the site, according to Tang Limin, spokesperson of Sichuan provincial government.

