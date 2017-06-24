"One country, two systems" promises Hong Kong a bright future: Thai former deputy PM

"One Country, Two Systems" exercised in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is quite successful in the last 20 years in keeping Hong Kong prosperous and safe and gives it a bright future, Thai former Deputy Prime Minister Pinij Charusombat told Xinhua in an interview earlier.



"I still remember some Hong Kong people were very worried before 1997, the year when Hong when Kong returned to China, and they moved to Canada, Australia, but history has proved that they are wrong," Pinij said.



Hong Kong has been prosperous in general since 1997 until now, the life of the people living there is getting better. Many outstanding achievements have been made in terms of exercising 'one country, two systems' in Hong Kong, he said.



Over the past 20 years, Chinese mainland and Hong Kong relied on each other. Now Hong Kong still needs tourists from the Chinese mainland, he added.



July 1 marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR. Enacted in accordance with China's Constitution, the Basic Law of the HKSAR specifies the guidelines of "one country, two systems" and "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" with a high degree of autonomy.

