Fireflies draw lines in Alcsutdoboz Arboretum near Budapest

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/24 11:16:53

Photo taken with long exposure on June 22, 2017 shows fireflies drawing lines in the Alcsutdoboz Arboretum in Alcsutdoboz near Budapest, Hungary. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

