Sheep in northern part of Tibet enter milk production season

Lambs are kept into a pen while ewes are milked nearby the Nam Co, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2017. With the arrival of summer, sheep in the northern part of Tibet region have entered their milk production season. Local herdsmen would tie ewes together and milk them one by one, a tradition that has lasted over 1,000 years here. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

