Photo taken on May 3, 2017 shows giant panda "Meng Meng" at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. Giant pandas "Meng Meng" and "Jiao Qing" took a chartered flight on June 24 from Chengdu to settle in their new home at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, on a 15-year research mission. "Meng Meng", a female, is four years old, and "Jiao Qing" is a seven-year-old male. (Xinhua)

People send off giant pandas "Meng Meng" and "Jiao Qing" at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 23, 2017. Giant pandas "Meng Meng" and "Jiao Qing" took a chartered flight on June 24 from Chengdu to settle in their new home at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, on a 15-year research mission. "Meng Meng", a female, is four years old, and "Jiao Qing" is a seven-year-old male. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)