China's major ultra-high voltage transmission line in smooth operation

A west-to-east ultra-high voltage direct current (UHV DC) power transmission project is running smoothly in China, having transmitted over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity.



The clean power has been carried from Xiluodu Hydropower Station in southwest China to east China's Zhejiang Province, the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) said Friday.



The 1,680-kilometer line started operations in 2014. During the peak summer season, it contributed up to 17 percent of Zhejiang's power, saving more than 30 million tonnes of coal and helping reduce about 85 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.



China has worked hard to develop UHV DC power transmission and other clean energy technologies.



There are about 30,000 kilometers of UHV DC power transmission lines under construction and in operation, the SGCC said.



UHV is defined as voltage of 1,000 kilovolts or above in alternating current and 800 kilovolts or above in direct current. It can deliver large quantities of power over long distances with less power loss than the more commonly used 500-kilovolt lines.

