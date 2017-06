Midsummer Day marked in Estonia

People in traditional Estonian costumes dance to welcome the Midsummer Day in Sinimae, northeast Estonia, on the night of June 23, 2017. Midsummer Day, an old traditional public holiday in Estonia, falls on June 24. (Xinhua/Sergei Stepanov)



