Paris celebrates Olympic Day alongside Seine River

People ride kayaks on the Seine River on June 23, 2017 in Paris, France. Paris celebrated the Olympic Day by hosting various activities alongside the Seine River on Friday and Saturday. The Olympic Day was initiated in 1948 in commemoration of the founding of the International Olympic Committee on June 23, 1894. (Xinhua/Su Bin)

People experience shooting during the Olympic Day activities on June 23, 2017 in Paris, France.

People play baseball during the Olympic Day activities on June 23, 2017 in Paris, France.