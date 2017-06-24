"Wattah-Wattah Festival" celebrated in Philippines

Revelers are sprayed with water during the "Wattah-Wattah Festival" in San Juan City, the Philippines, June 24, 2017. The "Wattah-Wattah Festival" is celebrated with vigorous and boisterous street dancing, "basaan" (dousing of water), parades and numerous free concerts performed by local artists. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Revelers are sprayed with water from a fire truck during the "Wattah-Wattah Festival" in San Juan City, the Philippines, June 24, 2017. The "Wattah-Wattah Festival" is celebrated with vigorous and boisterous street dancing, "basaan" (dousing of water), parades and numerous free concerts performed by local artists. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Residents splash water at motorists during the "Wattah-Wattah Festival" in San Juan City, the Philippines, June 24, 2017. The "Wattah-Wattah Festival" is celebrated with vigorous and boisterous street dancing, "basaan" (dousing of water), parades and numerous free concerts performed by local artists. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Residents splash water at a passerby during the "Wattah-Wattah Festival" in San Juan City, the Philippines, June 24, 2017. The "Wattah-Wattah Festival" is celebrated with vigorous and boisterous street dancing, "basaan" (dousing of water), parades and numerous free concerts performed by local artists. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)