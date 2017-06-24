China upgrades geological disasters alert after SW China landslide

China upgraded its geological disaster alert to the second highest on Saturday following a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province that has left more than 100 people missing.
Local authorities should take extra precautions against geological disasters in rain-affected areas including mountains and tourist attractions, said the Ministry of Land and Resources
. The ministry also told local authorities to strengthen monitoring and early-warning systems, and prepare emergency response plans.
The landslide from a high part of a mountain in Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba hit Xinmo Village at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, blocking a 2-km section of river and burying over 100 people.
The provincial government has launched the highest level of disaster relief response and sent rescue teams to the site.
More than 300 rescuers with excavators and life-detection instruments have been sent to the site, according to local authorities.
China's national weather observatory continued a yellow alert for rain on Saturday, with more heavy rain expected across the country in the next few days.
Armed police and professionals in geology, hydrology and surveillance also joined the rescue and risks assessment group, with equipment including drones and laser scanners put into use, said the ministry.