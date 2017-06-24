Sudan condemns terror plot targeting Holy Mosque in Mecca

Sudan on Saturday condemned the terrorist plot which targeted the Holy Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.



"The Sudan's Foreign Ministry expresses its strong condemnation of the terrorist attempt which targeted Friday the Holy Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia," Sudan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



The ministry expressed Sudan's solidarity with Saudi Arabia for any measures it adopts to preserve the security and safety of its citizens and the visitors of the Holy mosque against all forms of terrorist and criminal acts.



The statement also praised the vigilance and readiness of Saudi security forces which foiled the terrorist plot, describing it as "a crime contradicting all religious and humanitarian values."



Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman Mansour al-Turki said on Friday that security forces thwarted a terrorist plot targeting the Holy Mosque in Mecca.



According to the spokesman, Saudi security forces arrested five suspects, including a woman.

