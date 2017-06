Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation held in Russia

A brig with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River as fireworks explode during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)

A couple celebrate the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)

People celebrate the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)

People celebrate the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Irina Motina)