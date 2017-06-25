Guizhou Hengfeng ties Shandong Luneng in injury time

The newly promoted Guizhou Hengfeng tied with Shandong Luneng 2-2 in the 14th round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Saturday, as Brazilian Diego Tardelli Martins scored in the injury time.



Papiss Cisse broke the deadlock for the host Shandong in the 31st minute from the right side of the penalty area, after receiving a pass from Wang Tong.



The visitors made a miracle in the second half when Liang Xueming equalized for Guizhou in the 78th minute with an assist from Wang Fan, both of the substitutes came off the bench only one minute ago.



From another assist by Wang Fan, Nikica Jelavic netted the ball through the fingers of goalkeeper Wang Dalei in the 87th minute, before Martins tied the game again in the injury time.



In other matches on Saturday, Shanghai Greenland beat Yanbian 2-0 through goals from Argentinean Carlos Tevez and Cai Yun, Liaoning Shenyang Carsing lost to Tianjin Quanjian FC 2-1, Chongqing Lifan tied with Changchun Yatai 1-1 and Guangzhou R&F defeated Tianjin Elion 2-1.

