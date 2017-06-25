Budding star Sun to challenge world no.1 Ding at ITTF China Open final

China's teenage paddler Sun Yingsha made the women's singles final against world No.1 Ding Ning at the Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Tour Platinum China Open, after beating another Chinese paddler Liu Shiwen 4-0 in the semifinals here on Saturday.



Ding, also the gold medalist at Rio Olympics, knocked out her Chinese compatriot Chen Meng 4-2 in the other semifinal.



"I have never played with Liu at the international stage before, she is a better player than me, so I have to play with some changes," Sun said after winning the semifinal, "Maybe Liu was tired now, especially after playing the World Championships."



The victory for Sun means her career record of 11 straight victories on the ITTF World Tour. The journey started in Tokyo last week when she claimed her first ITTF World Tour title after defeating Chen Meng in the final.



The 17-year-old kept her momentum to the China Open this week, breaking into the final again without losing even one game.



"I have to do my best to play against Ding in the final, she is world No.1 and also Olympic winner. There is no pressure for me now because I have achieved my target of the tournament," Sun told the press.



In the men's singles event, Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany defeated Huang Zhenting of Hong Kong, China 4-2 to set the final against his fellow German player Timo Boll, who eliminated Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan 4-1 in the semifinal.

