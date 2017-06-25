Ex-minister elected head of Macron's party group in France's National Assembly

Richard Ferrand, ex-minister for territorial planning on Saturday was elected to lead lawmakers representing President Emmanuel Macron
's ruling camp in the lower house of parliament, the Republic on The Move party (LREM) announced.
"I thank the deputies for their confidence. As president of the Republic on The Move group, I will devote myself to the promise of renewal of political practices," Ferrand said in a statement.
"We have a strong obligation to succeed. The French people no longer want intentions, they want results," he added.
Previously a Socialist, Ferrand, 54, was the first politician who quit the political mainstream to support President Macron's bid, before becoming the head of his presidential campaign.
For his new mission, he is expected to orchestrate the work of 308 lawmakers, majority of whom are new and untested faces with which France's youngest head of state wants to breathe a new life into the country's political life that has been engulfed by fraud scandals.
In May, Ferrand joined Macron's first executive staff. Shortly after his nomination, he has been under fire over allegations of suspected financial deals.
Earlier press reports claimed that he struck rental deal with a company owned by his partner when he managed a medical insurance group in western France for the 1998-2012 period.
Public prosecutor had launched an inquiry into the allegedly corruption affair that the former minister had denied.