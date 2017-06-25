Chinese crosstalk artists perform in Japan to mark anniversary of bilateral relations

A group of Chinese Xiangsheng or crosstalk artists gave a performance here on Saturday to mark the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between China and Japan, receiving warm acclaim from some 5,000 spectators.



The Chinese crosstalk star Guo Degang and his fellow artists gave their first major performance of 2017 in Tokyo, blending some Japanese elements into the traditional Chinese art and interacting with an enthusiastic audience to make the show spectacular.



Guo said that it was also the first time that the crosstalk group Deyun Society gave a performance in Japan, and that he hopes the performance could "make people happy" and "make what little contribution it could" to bilateral relations.



Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama sent a congratulation letter to the event, saying that the show provided a great opportunity for the audience to get a taste of Chinese contemporary art and entertainment culture.



He also said that he hopes all spectators, including overseas Chinese in Japan, could have an unforgettable experience at the show and that friendship between China and Japan could deepen and make contribution to peace in Asia and in the world.



Crosstalk is a traditional Chinese comedic performing art and is typically in the form of a dialogue between two performers. The crosstalk language, rich in puns and allusions, is delivered in a rapid, bantering style.

