Customs seize drug worth 12 mln euros in N. France

French customs official had intercepted 502 kg of drugs in the northern port city of Calais, with a value worth 12 million euros ($13.42 million), Gerarld Darmanin, minister of action and public accounts, said Saturday.



In a statement, Darmanin hailed customs' efforts that have led to a record seizure of 157 kg of MDMA, a type of amphetamine that heightens euphoria and sensations.



On June 11, customs officers found boxes containing 223 kg of hashish and 122 kg of cannabis in a truck which was apparently transporting various products to Britain.



In 2016, the French customs authorities intercepted 64.5 tonnes of cannabis and 830,000 tablets of MDMA, according to the statement.

