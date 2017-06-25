Death toll of twin bombings in NW Pakistan rises to 67

Death toll of the twin bomb blasts that hit a busy market in Pakistan's northwest city of Parachinar on Friday has risen to 67, officials said on Saturday.



According to a local administrator Shoukat Yousafzai, death toll of the twin blasts that ripped through a market on Friday in Parachinar city of tribal region Kurram Agency has risen to 67, after 22 wounded people succumbed to their injuries during treatment at different hospitals on Saturday.



Yousafzai said that at least 140 injured are still under treatment at hospitals, adding that the death toll might further rise as several of the injured are still in critical condition.



The incident took place when some unknown terrorists triggered a low intensity blast amid people busy with shopping at a downtown busy Turi market of the city for the coming Eid festival, a holiday which marks the end of the fast month Ramadan.

The first blast was used as a decoy to lure more people to the site for the second attack. Few minutes after the first explosion when hundreds of people gathered around the site to witness the rescue work, a much bigger blast occurred only meters away from the site of the first blast, leaving a massacre behind it.



According to the local media reports, the twin explosions were triggered with remote-controlled devices. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.



Pakistan army used its helicopters to airlift the critically wounded people to the hospitals in Peshawar, the country's northwest provincial capital.



Following the incident, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a mouthpiece of Pakistan army, said security had been tightened across the country and special intelligence based operations and search operations had been launched in cooperation with intelligence and other law enforcing agencies.



Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the terrorist attack in Parachinar and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.



"These cowardly attacks are a sign of growing frustration of terrorists and extremists. Such elements deserved no mercy and would meet their fate soon in view of the unflinching and united resolve of the entire nation against terrorism and extremism," said the PM.



In another incident on Friday morning, a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle laden with 75 kilograms of explosives into a check post outside a senior police officer's office in the country's southwest city of Quetta, killing 14 people and leaving over a dozen others injured.



At least seven policemen were among the deceased who died in the Quetta blast claimed by the terrorist organization Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of Pakistani Taliban.

