China's lawyers association signs MOU with Belt, Road nations

The All China Lawyers Association (ACLA) on Saturday signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with five nations along the Belt and Road
to strengthen legal cooperation.
The five countries are India, Laos, Mongolia, Poland and Thailand.
According to the agreement, lawyers associations of these countries will expand legal cooperation with China in fields such as infrastructure building, enterprise investment and financing, manufacturing and information technologies, so as to guarantee the smooth development of major cooperation projects.
Law firms of the five countries and China will establish affiliated agencies at each other's side, and offer convenience to facilitate high-level exchanges and the implementation of major plans.