China wishes earliest achievement of Afghan national reconciliation: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday said China hopes Afghanistan could achieve peace and national reconciliation as soon as possible.



Meeting Afghanistan's National Security Advisor Haneef Atmar here, Wang said China and Afghanistan are close friends and good neighbors. China supports Afghanistan in its efforts to seek a development path suitable to its national conditions, and sincerely hopes Afghanistan can reach national reconciliation as soon as possible in order to realize peace and reconstruction.



He hoped Afghanistan can strengthen unity and consensus, take full advantage of peace talk mechanisms like the Quadrilateral Coordination Group of Afghanistan, China, Pakistan and the United States and adopt active and flexible measures to promote the peace process.



Noting that Afghanistan and Pakistan are close neighbors, Wang said as a good friend of both, China hopes the two countries can improve their relations, rebuild mutual trust, co-exist peacefully and cooperate to mutual benefit. This is a must and of great significance not only to their own development, but also to regional anti-terror efforts and peace and stability in South Asia.



Wang said Afghanistan is an important partner in China's anti-terror cooperation. China hopes Afghanistan will continue to provide steadfast support for the crackdown on the "East Turkistan Islamic Movement" terrorist group.



Atmar said Afghanistan views China as its best friend and partner in all areas and hopes that bilateral practical cooperation shall be expanded. China, Afghanistan and Pakistan are faced with common challenges and threat and Afghanistan is willing to establish a dialogue mechanism to enhance the trilateral communication.



He reiterated that Afghanistan is committed to promoting national reconciliation process, willing to resume talks with the Taliban and welcomes the revival of international mechanisms so as to facilitate peace talks.

