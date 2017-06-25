Jordan announces Eid al-Fitr begins Sunday

Jordan announced Sunday as the start of Eid al-Fitr, said top religious authority Saturday.



Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, frees Muslims from fasting to share the joy of the celebrations with community members.



Jordanian authorities said they are prepared for any emergencies, with planned inspection of crowded places to ensure public safety.



In accordance with the teachings of Islam, the holiday starts on the first day after the new moon was sighted at sunset.



The spot of crescent was announced this year in the presence of scholars, astronomy experts and officials at a ceremony.

