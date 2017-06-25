FIFA Confederations Cup: Portugal beats New Zealand 4-0

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal vies with Tommy Smith of New Zealand during the group A match between New Zealand and Portugal of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 24, 2017. Portugal won 4-0. Photo: Xinhua

Cristiano Ronaldo (1st L) of Portugal celebrates with his teammates after scoring a penalty during the group A match between New Zealand and Portugal of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 24, 2017. Portugal won 4-0. Photo: Xinhua