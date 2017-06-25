Beijing Hyundai to recall 43,764 cars over defective engines

Beijing Hyundai Motor will recall 43,764 vehicles over a defect that may lead to potential engine failure, according to China's top quality watchdog.



The affected vehicles are Santa Fe models with 2.4-liter Theta GDI engines produced between Nov. 29, 2012 and May 31, 2013 as well as those with 2.0-liter Theta GDI engines manufactured between Nov. 29, 2012 and Nov. 30, 2013, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.



The recall aims to address a manufacturing flaw that leaves debris in some engines, potentially restricting oil flow and causing engine failure.



The company will replace the faulty engine parts for free. The recall will start on July 31.



Beijing Hyundai Motor is a joint venture between the Republic of Korea's largest car maker Hyundai Motor and China's Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd.

