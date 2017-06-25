Trump approves Tennessee disaster declaration

US President Donald Trump
on Saturday approved a disaster declaration in the state of Tennessee and ordered federal assistance to help the state overcome hardships caused by severe weather.
"Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work," said a statement from the White House.
The resources are devoted to help 12 counties in the state to recover from severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding from May 27 to 28, it added.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, federal funds may be used to remove debris, set up emergence protective measures, repair or replace public facilities and mitigate hazards.
Tennessee was hit by severe weather in late May as storms with damaging winds and tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee. The weather left more than 10,000 residents without power.