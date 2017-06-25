DPRK says US bombs left over from war still endanger people's lives

Unexploded bombs, landmines and shells left over by US troops in the 1950-53 Korean War are still endangering the lives of people today, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Sunday.



DPRK security men have dismantled since the year 2000 over 200,000 live bombs left over from the war, 67 years after it ended, said the official Korean Central News Agency.



"In the last 60-odd years since wartime, over 800,000 pieces of explosives have been removed in different parts of the DPRK. In the new century alone, more than 200,000 explosives were detected and removed throughout the country," it said.



Meanwhile, at least 58,000 mines were removed when acquiring hundreds hectares of new land and reclaiming over 1,000 hectares of tideland in South Hwanghae Province bordering the military demarcation line, said the report.



Over 2,800 explosives dropped along railway beds in North Phyongan Province and tens of thousands of explosive dropped on in South Phyongan Province were removed, it said.



In capital Pyongyang, an air bomb weighing one ton was found five meters deep in the city's central Taedong River, while more than 70 bombs and 900 shells were removed from construction sites from 2012 to 2014, the report added.

