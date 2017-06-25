10-year-old boy in Xinjiang latest victim of toothpick crossbow

Photo: Screenshot on xinjiangnet.com.cn





A 10-year-old boy in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, whose right eye was injured by a toothpick, became the latest reported victim of "toothpick crossbow," a toy popular among Chinese juveniles.

The cornea of his right eye was diagnosed by a local hospital in Urumqi on Thursday to be injured and his eyesight might not fully recover even after treatment, news portal xinjiangnet.com.cn reported.

His right eye now can only sense objects no farther than 20 centimeters, the doctor said.

According to the boy's mother, his son's right eye was hit by a toothpick fired from the crossbow of one of his peers last Monday.

On Sunday, the retailer of the crossbow, surnamed Guo, was put in custody for 10 days, according to the Legal Daily. Guo had removed the rest of the crossbows from her shelves.

The crossbow is as big as palm and is usually made of metal. The toothpick released by the bow can reach as long as 8 meters. The toy, popular among middle and high school students, reportedly has huge force that is able to pierce balloons and beverage cans.

It can be bought for as low as 3 yuan ($0.4) in snack halls of schools. The Global Times found on Sunday the crossbows were no longer available on Taobao, a popular online shopping site, when searching for terms "toothpick crossbow."

Public security bureaus across China have been cracking down on the illegal trade of the dangerous toy.

According to the law, anyone who is found to illegally possess guns, ammunition, bows, and dagger will face at most five days in custody and 500 yuan's fine.





