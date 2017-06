China's aircraft carrier formation sets out for training mission

A flotilla with aircraft carrier Liaoning set out from Qingdao in east China on Sunday for a routine training mission, a military statement said.



The naval formation includes destroyers Jinan and Yinchuan, frigate Yantai and a squadron of J-15 fighter jets and helicopters.



The training mission, like previous ones, is expected to strengthen coordination among the vessels and improve the skills of crew and pilots in different marine regions.