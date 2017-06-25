Rainstorms continue to pound south China

China's national observatory Sunday maintained an orange rainstorm alert, the second most serious level, as heavy rain left dozens of people dead or missing, and is expected to continue in southern regions.



Heavy rain will hit parts of Fujian, Hunan, Jiangxi, Yunnan and Zhejiang provinces and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Sunday and Monday, with rainfall in some places expected to reach up to 220 millimeters in 24 hours, coupled with gales or thunderstorms.



The observatory warned local authorities to take precautions against geological disasters such as flooding or landslide.



Downpours and disasters have left at least 17 dead and 10 missing in Guizhou, Hunan and Jiangxi provinces, local authorities said Sunday.

