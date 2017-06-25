Afghan president calls upon Taliban to join peace process

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani once again called upon Taliban militants on Sunday to give up fighting and join the peace and national reconciliation process.



"If you are Afghans you should join the peace process to help stabilize peace and security in the country," President Ghani said in his message after performing Eid prayer in Presidential Palace.



The president also warned the Taliban fighters by saying that "you (Taliban) don't have more time and your supporters are alone and you will also be alone."



However, the president didn't name any country as Taliban supporter.



Meanwhile, Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada in his message released on Friday rejected any talks with the government in the presence of foreign forces in Afghanistan, saying the Taliban would continue to fight against foreign troops stationed in the country.



Afghans who experienced series of deadly terrorists attacks in the months of Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, offered Eid ul-Fitr prayer, the religious festival to mark the end of Ramadan on Sunday amid tight security.

