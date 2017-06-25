China to extend highway cargo link to southeast Asia

A regular road cargo service between southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Bangkok will start operations in July, local authorities said.
Chongqing has planned three routes to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
), according to the Chongqing municipal transportation authorities.
The eastern route from Chongqing to Hanoi in Vietnam is already in operation.
In July, the middle route will connect Chongqing, through Vientiane in Laos and on to Bangkok. The 96-hour journey covers 2,800 kilometers.
The third, the western route which goes from Chongqing to Yangon of Myanmar, will start open at the end of this year or the beginning of next, said He Zonghai, director of Chongqing transportation group.
He said the cargo service will bring more fruit, grain, timber and other agricultural products from southeast Asia to Chongqing.