Chinese Table Tennis Team apologize for pulling out of ITTF tournament in Chengdu

China's top male table tennis players and coaches have all posted on their Sina Weibo accounts a letter of apology with the signature "Chinese Table Tennis Team" to apologize for their decision to not play in the ITTF World Tour Platinum China Open on Friday.

The letter said the members of the Chinese Table Tennis Team including two coaches "Qin Zhijian and Ma Lin," and three players "Ma Long, Xu Xin and Fan Zhendong" withdrew from the China Open in Chengdu "as they weren't fully aware of the details and contents of the Chinese Table Tennis Team's reform," and such behavior damaged "the glorious image" of the team.

The main reason for their action was that they were protesting a decision by China's General Administration of Sports to transfer the former head coach Liu Guoliang to another post.

The players - the world's top three players Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin - did not turn up for their matches in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday. Footage posted on social media showed the crowd at the scene shouting Liu Guoliang's name over and over again.

All three voiced their solidarity with Liu on Sina Weibo, posting the words, "We have no desire to fight at this moment … All because we miss you Liu Guoliang!" China's General Administration of Sports issued a statement late on Friday, saying it "firmly opposes" such behavior which it said "shows no respect for national pride."