State firms inflate revenue up to 200b: top auditor

China's top auditor said that 18 of 20 central State-owned enterprises (SOEs) have inflated revenue by 200.16 billion yuan ($29.3 billion) and profits by 20.3 billion yuan during recent years.
The audited companies cover sectors in energy, manufacturing, commerce and trade and construction, including China National Petroleum Corp, Sinochem Group and China State Shipbuilding Corp, according to a report the National Audit Office
of China released on Friday.
The audited 20 centrally administrated companies have improved management and accelerated upgrading during recent years to ensure stable profits growth. By the end 2015, most of the companies were profitable, said a note the top audit office released Friday.
But problems still existed, said the report.
These companies had put investments domestically worth 60.6 billion yuan at risk due to decision failure and poor management, the report explained. They also had put investments overseas worth 38.5 billion yuan at risk due to their inadequate risk control, the report noted.
China is pushing forward its supply-side structural reforms, which encourages large companies to expand overseas. However, some of the 20 companies are quite slowly pushing forward reforms, according to the report.
Also, some companies exceeded the budget to buy gifts or cars for business use.
The 20 companies have accepted all the audit suggestions and have made changes by reducing loss by 690 million yuan and disciplining 309 employees.