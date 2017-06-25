Young Chinese artist Meng Baishen wins top honors at the 2017 Wang Shikuo Awards

The 2017 Wang Shikuo Awards were held in Beijing Saturday, with young Chinese artist Meng Baishen receiving the Artist of the Year Award.



Curator Huang Du, artists Tan Ping, Wang Guangyi and art critic Zhang Gan sat on the jury panel for the awards this year.



Named after on of China's most renowned artists, the Wang Shikuo Awards, funded by the Wang Shikuo Art Fund, was first held in 2016.



Other winners include artist Cong Ming, who won The Great Story of Art Award, and artist Ren Yun, who won the Most Popular Artist Award.



Prior to the ceremony, nominees shared their theories and experience concerning the creation of art on stage with the audience.



Artworks from those nominated are currently on display at the Today Art Museum in Beijing until July 2.





