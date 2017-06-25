10 bodies recovered from Sichuan landslide, 93 remain missing

Rescuers found 10 bodies until Sunday afternoon from Saturday's landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province that left 93 people missing.



Fifteen people were confirmed safe after the government released the identities of 118 people missing in debris after the landslide, with 93 people still missing, the Maoxian county's emergency office told the Global Times Sunday.



Those missing include a 3-year-old and an 83-year-old, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Search and rescue operations were conducted overnight and experts were sent to examine potential secondary disasters on Saturday, Xinhua added.



It said that the landslide from a mountain in the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba hit Xinmo Village in Maoxian County at about 6 am, blocking a 2-kilometer section of a river and burying 1,600 meters of road.



A villager from Lianghekou village, which sits opposite Xinmo, told the Global Times that "it was raining, smoggy and my house was shaking heavily. I thought it was another earthquake, but I woke up seeing the village (Xinmo) was surrounded by smog and the whole village just disappeared."



Sichuan and Aba prefecture authorities have launched the highest level of disaster relief response, and rescue work is underway.



Three hundred rescuers with crushers, excavators and life detection instruments went to the site to conduct rescue work, Xinhua reported Saturday.



President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts for those buried by the landslide, Xinhua reported, quoting Xi as saying that authorities must make maximum efforts to reduce casualties and prevent secondary disasters.



Family members of the missing people and those suffering from the disaster must be given appropriate care, Xi said.



Premier Li Keqiang also ordered rescue efforts and disaster relief work to reduce casualties.



He added that related departments need to investigate the disaster, relocate residents and prevent serious secondary disasters from happening.



A rescuer surnamed Jin from a local hospital told the Global Times that they also face the threat from falling rocks and secondary landslides, but "we are prepared for the dangers," Jin said.



Jin added he is mainly responsible for evacuating people living nearby. "We relocate these people to neighboring villages and hotels to make sure they're away from the danger zone, and we have to calm the victims' relatives."



More than 110 villagers living nearby were being evacuated to township schools Saturday night, fearing the possibility of rain and secondary disasters.



"The buried site is also a tourist spot, so there might be tourists buried in the debris," a Lianghekou villager surnamed Deng told the Global Times.



However, Xu Zhiwen, executive deputy governor of the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba, said there's no need to worry that some tourists might be among those buried, Xinhua reported, quoting Xu as saying all 142 tourists that entered the site Friday have been reached.