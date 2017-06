15 taken off missing people's list in China landslide

Rescue headquarters said on Sunday afternoon that 15 people had been taken off the list of missing people after the landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday.



Xu Zhiwen, deputy chief of the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba, said that by 2 p.m. Sunday, 10 have been confirmed dead and the 15 people were not in the Xinmo village when the accident occurred.



So far, 93 are still missing.