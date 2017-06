UN chief "saddened" by loss of life, devastation by landslides in China

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that he is saddened to learn of the loss of life and devastation caused by landslides in China's Sichuan province, where more than 120 people were buried.



Rescuers have retrieved 15 bodies from the debris by 10 p.m. Saturday local time, the rescue headquarters in Sichuan said.