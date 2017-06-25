Healing Arts Festival held in Shanghai

With Shanghai's sheer density of people, traffic and job-related stress, living in this city often proves to be a stressful experience. Residents may find that they barely have time to look after their own physical, mental and emotional wellness.Fortunately, events like the fourth Healing Arts Festival, which was recently held at United Valley, provide some respite to the chaos of our city. Hosted by grass-roots organization Shanghai Awakening, the annual festival serves as a way for like-minded individuals to unite with the goal of achieving healthier and happier lifestyles.Shanghai Awakening was founded in late 2013, featuring a growing local network of teachers, coaches, therapists and trainers. One of the festival organizers, Robert Applegate, described it as a "coming together of a family."When he first arrived in Shanghai, Applegate discovered that while there were a few businesses operating in the wellness and spiritual field, they all seemed to have a sense of competition that is characteristic of the city.He believes that this competitive drive is not compatible with well-being, and thus aims to preserve the family-like heart, space and presence of the community-based organization. The wellness and spiritual field is growing rapidly, especially in larger first- and second-tier cities like Shanghai.

A woman does belly dancing at the festival.

"So many people have gone through a phase of just succeeding in the material world, and are now finding that might be a little too hollow, or not as satisfying. They've built their career, their company or family and now they're curious and seeking something that means a little more," Applegate said.The theme of this year's festival was Unity Through Diversity. Practitioners and guests of various backgrounds attended, with a diverse mix of both local Chinese residents and expats. Participants of the festival attended workshops and classes on yoga, meditation and Reiki (a Japanese technique that promotes healing), and enjoyed food and beverages from local vendors. There were also several performances with upbeat drum music and belly dancing.Mark Skinner, the host of the event, has lived in China for eight years and works with Shanghai Awakening as a volunteer. He is also a teacher and facilitates a men's support group. In his opinion, the average person has a very narrow view of wellness education."You learn your A-B-C's, you learn your math, but nobody ever teaches you how to be happy. You never really think you might have to learn how to be grateful, or how to connect with your emotions," he told the Global Times, adding that he believes that "New Age" events are valuable in teaching real-life lessons that can help make one's life better.

Performances at the festival Photos: Courtesy of Healing Arts Festival organizer and Global Times

One of the lessons offered at this event was Aromatherapy for Emotional Healing. Workshop participants were taught how to use different essential oils to promote good health, uplift their moods, and improve their focus. Small bottles of doTERRA essential oils like peppermint, sandalwood and vetiver were passed around for the guests to try out.Another workshop, hosted by Jacky Ho from Lightworker Center, was titled Eight Habits to Heal Your Life. He discussed the power of meditation and self-affirmations, and encouraged guests to incorporate these practices into their daily lives. With his hand over his heart, he also demonstrated an affirmation out loud: "My life is full of love, energy, and positivity. Today will be a very good day."Estel Vilar, from Barcelona, has spent five years at the Shanghai Qigong Research Institute. She works for the international training program and helps to translate Chinese courses for foreigners. She also teaches qi dance at the Center for Spiritual Living, where she first met Applegate and became a part of the healing arts project.Vilar believes that the energy of Shanghai is very much like a vortex, fast and constantly spinning. "There's also the idea of 'the eye of the hurricane,' a center point within the vortex that is quiet and peaceful. I think it's important to connect to this center all the time even when everything around you is moving so fast," she said.Applegate echoed these sentiments. He told the Global Times that because Shanghai is such a high-stress place, residents who seek spiritual well-being "must find within themselves their own motivation first and be patient." He also stated, "We're responsible for our own lives. We're creating the reality that we're walking in."As spirituality and wellness are still expanding in Shanghai, Applegate hopes that the Healing Arts Festival can act as more than just a one-off event, and instead provide an intimate platform for both practitioners and residents alike.This article was written by Maya Zhou

