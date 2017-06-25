5.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan's Nagano prefecture

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 rocked Nagano prefecture, central Japan at 7:02 a.m. local time, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Sunday.



The temblor occurred with the epicenter at a latitude of 35.9 degrees north and a longitude of 137.6 degrees east.



The quake logged upper 5 in some parts of Nagano prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.



So far no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

