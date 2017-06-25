A colorful new fleet of shared bicycles has been turning heads on the streets of Shanghai. The so-called seven-colored bikes are each different from another when it comes to the color of their frames, wheels and baskets.They are available in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and purple. The sides of the bikes' wheels also have reflective layers that make them glow in the dark, according to Luo Haiyuan, the founder and CEO of the emerging shared-bike company."It feels like riding on wind-fire wheels at night," some netizens have commented. These shared bikes are equipped with solid rubber tires and smart locks, and require a deposit of 99 yuan ($14.47) to use.They are being launched in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Nanjing first, and then soon in other southern Chinese cities, according to Luo. Users can opt for a different color each day, which "will make riders feel happy," he said.As more and more new players eye China's shared bike market, the fledgling industry still has room for profitable investment, Luo said, adding that he believes the market will be expanded further.The seven-colored bikes recently received an angel investment of 10 million yuan, and a series-A round of funding, approximately 170 million yuan, is also being prepared, Luo said.

(From top) People in Shanghai try out seven-colored bikes, a newcomer to the city's shared bike arena. Photos: IC






























