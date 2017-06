Passers-by stand outside the gate of a damaged historic villa on Julu Road Saturday. The villa recently came into the public spotlight after its owner used modern steel and concrete to replace the original three-story, red-tiled structure, which was built by famed Hungarian architect Laszlo Hudec in 1930. Housing authorities in Jing'an district fined the owner 30.5 million yuan ($4.45 million) and ordered her to restore its original look within 10 months. Photo: IC