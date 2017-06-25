Woman forges marriage papers to buy property

A 32-year-old woman surnamed Zheng who forged a marriage certificate to buy property in Shanghai was prosecuted by the People's Procuratorate of Changning District.



According to property purchasing policies in 2014, unmarried couples without a Shanghai hukou (household registration) were ineligible to buy local property.



Zheng and her former boyfriend Zhang were not married at the time, so to bypass this rule, Zheng paid 30,000 yuan ($4,385) to a real estate agent for fake marriage and household registration certificates, but without Zhang's knowledge.



Zheng finally purchased an apartment, but by then her and Zhang were already separated. In 2016, Zhang got married to another woman and decided to buy property in Shanghai.



But he was surprised to find out that he was ineligible because of the fake marriage certificates Zheng had used in the past.



Zheng also forged a fake divorce certificate and a disabled military permit to ride the Shanghai metro for free.





