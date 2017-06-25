Neglected child survives 12-story fall; but critical

A 4-year-old girl fell from the 12th floor of her apartment building in Pudong New Area on Saturday night. She is alive but suffering from multiple organ injuries.



The girl was left alone at home while her parents were downstairs. Fortunately, she landed in the soft mud of a green space, which saved her life.



The girl later received a series of examinations at Xinhua Hospital, but she is still in critical condition due to lung, pneumothorax, abdominal liver and spleen contusions.



With the approaching summer vacation, the hospital reminded parents not leave their children at home unattended.





